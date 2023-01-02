Full Injury Report: Warriors vs. Hawks

After there was some initial hope that Andrew Wiggins would be able to make his return for this game against the Atlanta Hawks, he and several others will be sidelined for the Golden State Warriors. In addition to Wiggins, the Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman.

All of these absences leave the Warriors very depleted, specifically in the front court. Draymond Green is less than 100% with a back injury, but he is listed as available for this game. There will be a lot of responsibility on Green to carry the defense, while most of the offensive responsibility will fall on Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.

The Warriors are currently riding a season-best four-game winning streak that has raised their record to one game above .500 on the season. They have done this without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, which is the most impressive part. The hope for Golden State is that they can keep this momentum rolling until they are able to get their top talent back.

For the Atlanta Hawks, their injury report is mostly clean for this game, as the only absences are Clint Capella and the team's G-League players. De'Andre hunter is questionable to play with a left ankle sprain.

The Warriors and Hawks will begin at 7:00 PM PST in Golden State.

