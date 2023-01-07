Full Injury Report: Warriors vs. Magic

Looking to get back in the win column after a heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Pistons, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Orlando Magic on Saturday night at Chase Center. The best home team in basketball this season, Golden State has been dominant on their home floor, even without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins.

After being a full participant in Friday's practice, Wiggins is expected to make his return for this game vs. Orlando. The Warriors are currently listing him as probable, which puts him in line to make his return from the longest injury absence of his career.

With Wiggins likely set to return, he is not the only Warriors forward that is expected to come back for this game. Veteran Andre Iguodala is expected to make his season debut for Golden State, and is also being listed as probable.

While Wiggins and Iguodala are expected to play in this game, the Warriors will still be without Steph Curry, JaMychal Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman. All four players remain out with injuries, although Curry continues to make progress towards his return.

For the Magic, they will be without Bol Bol, Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke, and their G-League players.

Sitting at the 6th seed in the Western Conference, Golden State gained ground on Friday night without even playing. A victory over the Magic would pull Golden State within 1.5 games of the 4th seed, which is remarkable considering the way their season started.

