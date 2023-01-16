After dropping a frustrating game to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors are back in action against the Washington Wizards on Monday. Steve Kerr announced on Sunday that Steph Curry would be available for the last half of this back-to-back, but Klay Thompson would not.

The Warriors have released their full injury report, and there are not any surprises. In addition to Klay Thompson, the Warriors will also be without JaMychal Green, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Andre Iguodala. For Washington, they will be without Bradley Beal and their G-League assignment players.

Having lost to a Bulls team missing DeMar DeRozan on Sunday, the Warriors must avoid a similar letdown against a Wizards team missing Bradley Beal. The Wizards are bad even when fully healthy, and there is certainly no reason to lose to them without Beal. Golden State has struggled mightily on the road all year, but this is a game they must get.

Steve Kerr said before the game that he plans to use all of Golden State's available players on the last half of this back-to-back, which will limit the workload of the available veterans. An ideal scenario would see the Warriors put this one away early and be able to rest guys like Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green in the final frame.

