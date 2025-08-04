Further Complications of a Potential Jonathan Kuminga Sign-and-Trade Revealed
The Golden State Warriors are still in a dilemma with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. The latest reports as of Monday said that Joe Lacob, the Warriors' owner, wants and expects Kuminga to be on the team next season because he still believes in the young player.
There are also some complications in a sign-and-trade that disinterest the Warriors. Sam Amick of The Athletic said on a radio appearance that the protections on the first-round pick that the Sacramento Kings offered weren't what the Warriors wanted, but he provided some clarity on that on Monday on Twitter/X.
"I'm told Golden State really doesn't want to move either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody (which would be required)," he posted.
Moody and Hield developed into valuable members of the rotation last season, and because the Warriors are already a fairly thin team, getting rid of two rotation players doesn't make sense to them unless it's for the right deal.
Sign-and-trades for restricted free agents are a tricky thing to do under the current CBA, as they hard-cap teams at tax aprons, which is why you rarely see restricted free agents involved in trades. They're difficult to pull off, so Kuminga could be headed toward accepting his qualifying offer to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
Kuminga isn't the only one in this situation, as Josh Giddey, Cam Thomas, and Quentin Grimes are dealing with the same things. The only difference is it seems like Kuminga doesn't want to be back with the Warriors, while Grimes and Giddey would like to stay with their franchises.
There are a lot of reasons for the friction between the Warriors and Kuminga. He clearly hasn't gotten along well with Steve Kerr, seeing his playing time yanked around, but the Warriors haven't been close to Kuminga's rumored asking price of nearly $30 million per year. Reports have indicated that their most recent offer was for around two years, $45 million.
Jonathan Kuminga's Latest Believes He'll Be a Warrior Next Season
Tim Kawakami was the first to report that he thinks Kuminga is still on the team next season, whether that's with Kuminga accepting the qualifying offer or the two sides reaching an agreement. Because of Kuminga's disagreements with Kerr, he isn't likely to budge on his asking price.
This could also be a negotiation tactic where the Warriors are trying to drive up Kuminga's value, which is common to do through the media. If a team like the Sacramento Kings really wants Kuminga, and they hear the Warriors aren't interested in a sign-and-trade unless they receive "real value," they may have to reconsider how badly they want him and increase their offer.
