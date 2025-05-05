Warriors Announce Starting Lineup Change vs Rockets in Game 7
Steve Kerr has made a major change to the Golden State Warriors' lineup ahead of their Game 7 showdown against the Houston Rockets in their Western Conference quarterfinal series.
Just moments ahead of tip-off, the Warriors announced that Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green will be the first five on the court against the Rockets in a win-or-go-home Game 7.
Podziemski returns to the starting lineup after Gary Payton II took his spot in the starting five during the Warriors' Game 6 loss to the Rockets.
The 22-year-old Podziemski has been solid during his first career playoff run. The 2023 first-round pick out of Santa Clara is averaging 11.3 points per contest to go along with 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per contest through six games in the Warriors' opening round series against the Rockets.
During the regular season, Podziemski put up similar numbers, scoring11.7 points per game while adding 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per contest in his first season with regular playing time.
The winner of tonight's Game 7 will face with Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday night. If the Warriors win, Game 1 will be in Minnesota and if the Rockets come out on top in Game 7, the first game of the next series will be in Houston.