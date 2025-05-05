Inside The Warriors

Warriors Announce Starting Lineup Change vs Rockets in Game 7

The Golden State Warriors will change their lineup for Game 7 against the Houston Rockets.

Colby Faria

May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court next to guard Buddy Hield (7) during a break in the action against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on the court next to guard Buddy Hield (7) during a break in the action against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Steve Kerr has made a major change to the Golden State Warriors' lineup ahead of their Game 7 showdown against the Houston Rockets in their Western Conference quarterfinal series.

Just moments ahead of tip-off, the Warriors announced that Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green will be the first five on the court against the Rockets in a win-or-go-home Game 7.

Podziemski returns to the starting lineup after Gary Payton II took his spot in the starting five during the Warriors' Game 6 loss to the Rockets.

Brandin Podziemsk
Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr speaks with guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the third quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The 22-year-old Podziemski has been solid during his first career playoff run. The 2023 first-round pick out of Santa Clara is averaging 11.3 points per contest to go along with 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per contest through six games in the Warriors' opening round series against the Rockets.

During the regular season, Podziemski put up similar numbers, scoring11.7 points per game while adding 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per contest in his first season with regular playing time.

The winner of tonight's Game 7 will face with Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday night. If the Warriors win, Game 1 will be in Minnesota and if the Rockets come out on top in Game 7, the first game of the next series will be in Houston.

Related Articles

Published
Colby Faria
COLBY FARIA

Colby’s decade-plus sports writing experience spans across the likes of various sports, which includes bylines at the likes of CBS and Bleacher Report.

Home/News