Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares High Praise For Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares High Praise For Warriors

Giannis congratulated Steph, Klay, Draymond, and the Golden State Warriors on their championship

Getty Images

Giannis congratulated Steph, Klay, Draymond, and the Golden State Warriors on their championship

2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo made a recent appearance on ESPN Today with his family, as they celebrated the release of Disney's 'Rise' film. The film follows the story of Giannis and his brothers, illuminating their inspiring journey to the NBA. While on ESPN, Giannis was asked if he watched the NBA Finals. Although Giannis admitted that he did not tune in, he did take the time to congratulate the Golden State Warriors.

"Congrats to the Golden State Warriors," Giannis said. "It's been an unbelievable dynasty for them. For those three guys, from where they started to where they are right now, it's been an unbelievable journey. For every team, for every player, we want to accomplish the same things. They are setting the example for us."

Having followed Steph's model of one team his whole career, Giannis delivered on his promise to bring Milwaukee a championship. Intent on staying with the Bucks for his entire career, Giannis can model this era of Warriors basketball when looking to develop his own dynasty.

While the Milwaukee Bucks were unable to overcome Khris Middleton's injury in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, they are near the top of next year's favorites to win it all. Already proven champions, Giannis and the Bucks hope to run it back next year and perhaps meet Golden State in the NBA Finals.

Steph Curry Shares Emotional Reaction to Winning Finals MVP

Warriors Troll Celtics Fans With Locker Room Celebration

Steph Curry Calls Out Analysts Who Said He Wouldn't Win Again

Giannis_Curry_Getty
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Praises Steph Curry and Warriors

By Joey Linn38 seconds ago
USATSI_17354056_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Baldwin Jr Calls Draymond Green One of His Idols

By Farbod Esnaashari19 hours ago
695362782.0
News

Kevin Durant Shares High Praise For Steph Curry's Finals Performance

By Joey Linn23 hours ago
USATSI_18582761_168390270_lowres
News

Chet Holmgren Credits Steph Curry as 'Turning Point' for his Career

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 23, 2022
patbaldwinjrcover
News

Warriors Select Patrick Baldwin Jr. 28th Overall

By Joey LinnJun 23, 2022
kerr-curry-talk-iso
News

Steve Kerr: 'No Reason' Steph Curry Can't Continue to Dominate NBA Playoffs

By Joey LinnJun 22, 2022
usatsi_18569400
News

Steph Curry Jokes About His Parade Celebration

By Joey LinnJun 22, 2022
USATSI_18549523_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Gives Unheard Shocking Example of Steph Curry's Humility

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 22, 2022
kenny-atkinson-steve-kerr-GettyImages-1240431388
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Why Kenny Atkinson Turned Down Hornets Job

By Joey LinnJun 21, 2022