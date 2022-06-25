Giannis Antetokounmpo Praises Steph Curry and Warriors

2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo made a recent appearance on ESPN Today with his family, as they celebrated the release of Disney's 'Rise' film. The film follows the story of Giannis and his brothers, illuminating their inspiring journey to the NBA. While on ESPN, Giannis was asked if he watched the NBA Finals. Although Giannis admitted that he did not tune in, he did take the time to congratulate the Golden State Warriors.

"Congrats to the Golden State Warriors," Giannis said. "It's been an unbelievable dynasty for them. For those three guys, from where they started to where they are right now, it's been an unbelievable journey. For every team, for every player, we want to accomplish the same things. They are setting the example for us."

Having followed Steph's model of one team his whole career, Giannis delivered on his promise to bring Milwaukee a championship. Intent on staying with the Bucks for his entire career, Giannis can model this era of Warriors basketball when looking to develop his own dynasty.

While the Milwaukee Bucks were unable to overcome Khris Middleton's injury in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, they are near the top of next year's favorites to win it all. Already proven champions, Giannis and the Bucks hope to run it back next year and perhaps meet Golden State in the NBA Finals.

