Golden State Warriors Bench Key Starter vs Rockets
The Golden State Warriors are looking to head into the All-Star break on a high note, facing the Houston Rockets on the road on Thursday night. The Warriors are coming off a loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, but have decided to change things up for Thursday's contest.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has changed up the starting lineup for Thursday's game in Houston. Golden State decided to start Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and Draymond Green.
After starting the last 12 games, the Warriors have moved Buddy Hield to the bench. Hield, 32, has been slightly underwhelming in his debut season with the Warriors.
Through 54 games, Hield is averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 rebounds with 40.9/36.7/82.2 shooting splits. The veteran guard is having his worst statistical season since he was a rookie, resulting in Kerr experimenting with this new-look starting lineup on Thursday.
Podziemski and Moody do not typically start, but the new lineup has worked to a tee for Steve Kerr. The Warriors jumped out to a 28-19 lead after the first quarter, with both Moody and Podziemski making huge impacts.
The Warriors are just 27-27 on the season, looking to beat the Rockets to move above .500 heading into the All-Star break. They have been severely underwhelming recently, so making a starting lineup change is not very surprising.
