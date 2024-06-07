Golden State Warriors Expected to Release Championship Player
The Golden State Warriors have some incredibly difficult decisions to make this offseason. While most eyes are on Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and Andrew Wiggins, there's another longtime player that's expected to be gone.
According to a report from Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors are expected to cut 3x NBA champion and nearly 10-year Warriors veteran Kevon Looney. Kawakami revealed the news during an episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast.
"I think the likeliest situation is that he's cut and he makes $3 million from them and he's off looking for another spot, and there will be another spot for him in this league," Kawakami said. "Teams are going to want him, again for a very low number, but they're going to want him."
Kawakami also mentioned that Looney could end up as a backup center on teams like the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs - both of which would be fantastic fits for Looney.
Kevon Looney has been arguably the most reliable player on the Golden State Warriors roster for the past decade. He's been a member of the team since 2015, won three championships, and at one point had a 290 consecutive games streak. He's been asked to start, come off the bench, guard power forwards, guard centers, basically anything that the Golden State Warriors have asked for him.
If this truly is the final year for Kevon Looney on the Warriors, he'll be the most underrated player on the franchise during this past decade.
