Golden State Warriors Give Injury Update on Steph Curry

Midway through an incredible performance, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry appeared to suffer a shoulder injury. Towards the end of the third quarter vs. the Indiana Pacers, Curry grabbed his shoulder and seemed to be in a significant amount of pain. The superstar point guard went straight to the locker room, and did not return to the bench as the fourth quarter began.

In an injury update, the Golden State Warriors announced that Curry suffered a left shoulder injury and will not return to the game. Curry had 38 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists when his night ended prematurely, and was doing all he could to carry a Warriors team that continues to give him little help.

With Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson both sidelined for this contest, the Warriors simply needed more from their other scoring options. Curry was amidst an incredible carry job, but even that was not enough to grab a lead. Jordan Poole continues to underperform after signing a massive contract extension, and has not been the reliable scoring option that the Warriors anticipated he'd be this year.

Because of Poole's struggles, Thompson's inconsistency, and a Warriors roster that is not very deep, an incredible load has been placed on Steph Curry. He has done his part to carry it, but one player can only do so much. He leaves this Pacers game with 38 points and his team down double digits.

