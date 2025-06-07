Golden State Warriors Host Hidden Gems for Workouts
The Golden State Warriors will enter the 2025 NBA Draft with only one pick: the 41st overall selection, which comes in the second round. They have an older, expensive team and could use some younger, cheap talent to fill out the roster. The Warriors have a history of snagging good players in the second round, including Draymond Green, Gilbert Arenas, and Monta Ellis.
Golden State has worked out a number of intriguing prospects recently, including three more on Tuesday.
Danny Emerson of the San Francisco Standard has reported that the Warriors recently worked out Duke's Sion James, Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard, and Appalachian State's CJ Huntley.
Sion James started his career at Tulane, but he averaged 8.6 PPG 4.2 RPG, and 2.9 APG in 39 games for the Duke Blue Devils, mostly in a starting role alongside Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach, and Tyrese Proctor. He also shot over 41% from three but in limited volume as a 6'5" wing.
Ryan Nembhard is the younger brother of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, a starter on a team in the NBA Finals. Ryan is four inches shorter than his brother, listed at 6'0", which may impact his potential role in the NBA. He averaged 11.7 PPG and 6.6 APG across his four-year college career, which started at Creighton. He led the West Coast Conference in assists in his junior season and all of college basketball in assists his senior season, with 344 in 35 games.
CJ Huntley was a super-senior at App State, and his production took a massive leap in his fifth season. He went from averaging 6.9 PPG across his first four seasons to 15.7 PPG and 8.1 RPG in his fifth, all while his efficiency mostly stayed the same. But he's a 6'10" forward with three-point range, something the Warriors would prioritize.
Huntley is likely to be an undrafted prospect, as he's not even listed on some NBA Draft big boards, but Nembhard and James could both be options for the Warriors in the second round. James is the 42nd prospect on Kevin O'Connor's Big Board on Yahoo, while Nembhard is 47th.
