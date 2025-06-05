Warriors Legend Reveals One Solution to Improve Team
For years, the Golden State Warriors have been trying to provide a roster good enough to reach the NBA mountaintop once again with Stephen Curry at the helm. After winning the title in 2022, the Warriors have yet to go back to the Western Conference Finals, most recently suffering a second-round exit this season.
Golden State took a step in the right direction by acquiring Jimmy Butler at this year's trade deadline. After the deal, the Warriors were one of the best teams in the league according to multiple advanced stats. They got better on both offense and defense.
Now, as another offseason approaches, Golden State has major changes on the horizon once again. Jonathan Kuminga is a restricted free agent, while the team is involved in numerous trade rumors.
Warriors legend Baron Davis talked about the changes he would like to see this offseason in an exclusive interview with DJ Siddiqi of Basketball Insiders. His beliefs align with most fans, suggesting a rebounding center should be the focus.
“Their ceiling is really kind of the move that they make in the offseason to upgrade themselves athletically right in the front court,” Davis said. “I personally think they need some front-court athleticism to compete in the West with Nikola Jokic, Naz Reid and people like that.
“They needed some help, I would definitely say, rebounding. Steve Kerr said it himself. Draymond Green at the five the majority of the season kind of wore him out. I saw similar things. If they can get some support, that would really help.”
