Golden State Warriors Not Interested in 2x All-Star Center: Report
The Golden State Warriors, even for much of their dynasty, have not had a reliable center, heavily leaning on star forward Draymond Green to step up as their top frontcourt option. Now, however, as stars Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green get older, they might have to take some pressure off themselves by acquiring a better center.
The Warriors have been linked to a few different centers across the NBA, whether it be in free agency or on the trade market. However, one of their top options may not be as attractive as many expected.
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is one of the more proven centers on the trade market, but NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that the Warriors are not interested in the two-time All-Star.
"There's the thought that Nikola Vucevic would be a potential outgoing piece in a sign-and-trade that the Warriors have had some interest there. I don't think the Warriors have much interest in Nikola Vucevic," Fischer said. "I really don't. I'm not so bullish that there will be a sign-and-trade between Kuminga and Chicago that includes Vucevic."
It is no secret that the Bulls have been looking to part ways with Vucevic this offseason, but the Warriors reportedly not being interested eliminates one of their top suitors. The Warriors should be desperate to add a reliable center, but Vucevic must not be what they are looking for.
The 34-year-old center averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for Chicago this past season with 53.0/40.2/80.5 shooting splits, as Vucevic could ultimately be staying with the Bulls.