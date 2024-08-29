Golden State Warriors Officially Announce Big Steph Curry News
It was announced on Thursday that the Golden State Warriors and star point guard Steph Curry had agreed to a one-year contract extension worth $62.6M.
This extension will take Curry through the 2026-27 season with Golden State, which tables any potential discussion about him heading elsewhere for the final years of his NBA career.
In a press release on Thursday evening, the Warriors made the Curry extension official.
“The Golden State Warriors have signed four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry to a contract extension, the team announced today,” the Warriors wrote. “Under the league’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), Curry was eligible for a one-year extension through the 2026-27 NBA season.”
In addition to extensive information on Curry’s Hall of Fame NBA career, the Warriors ended their press release with details about the star point guard’s gold medal run this summer.
“This summer, Curry represented Team USA at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, earning his first Olympic gold medal after averaging 14.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.3 minutes in six games,” the Warriors wrote. “He became only the fifth player in NBA history to have won at least four NBA championships, two MVP Awards and an Olympic gold medal, joining LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and Bill Russell.”
Likely to remain with the Warriors for his entire career, Curry again showed his loyalty to the only NBA organization he has known.
