Golden State Warriors Players React to Andrew Wiggins’ Instagram Post
The Golden State Warriors have had a rather rocky season since starting the year off 12-3, as despite making a trade to acquire Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder they have moved to 20-20 on the season after their recent 116-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
One of the bright spots for Golden State during their recent stretch of games in the new year has been forward Andrew Wiggins. Since turning over to 2025, Wiggins is averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and shooting 47.5% from the field.
With this recent stretch of play, Wiggins took to Instagram to post some photos from past games earlier today.
Several of Wiggins' teammates commented on the Warriors forward's post.
Via Jonathan Kuminga: "Let me tell you about my broda tho"
Via Trayce Jackson-Davis: "YEAH BIG WIGGS"
Via Buddy Hield: "Get ya s**t off Wiggs!!"
Overall on the season, Wiggins has improved his play since his down season last year while he dealt with off-the-court issues. Through 34 games this year, he's averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and shooting 39.0% from behind the arc.
Wiggins will get the chance to continue his great run of play when the Warriors welcome Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards to town on Saturday, as Wiggins looks to bounce back from scoring just five points in their earlier contest this season.
