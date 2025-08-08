Golden State Warriors Reportedly Interested in Recent Celtics Guard
When the Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the NBA playoffs, many expected them to be one of the more active teams in the league. In a turn of events, the team has not made a single move, likely due to their Jonathan Kuminga dilemma.
While the Warriors have not made any moves thus far, it seems like they still have their eyes on certain players. It's already been reported that the team has been looking at Celtics big man Al Horford and Brooklyn Nets guard De'Anthony Melton. Many have speculated that those moves may be coming once Kuminga's situation gets resolved.
Acquiring a Scoring Punch
Prior to acquiring Jimmy Butler, it looked like the Golden State Warriors were looking to acquire a Sixth Man of the Year type player in Buddy Hield or Dennis Schroder. While Schroder didn't work out, it seems like the Warriors may still have that same mission in mind this offseason.
According to NBA insider Fischer, the Warriors are interested in former Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, as well as Steph Curry's brother Seth.
"Malcolm Brogdon still remains a possibility for the Warriors as well. In addition to Seth Curry," Fischer said.
"The Warriors are signaling patience to all of these interested veterans, the guys that they're interested in the veteran free-agent market," Fischer added. "They're still open to a sign-and-trade deal, but there could be an unbalanced trade... all that stuff is in a holding pattern until Kuminga is finalized."
The Jonathan Kuminga Dilemma
It's been reported by numerous outlets that the Golden State Warriors are currently engaged in a game of chicken with Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga wants a high contract, but the Warriors aren't willing to offer it.
"Whether or not the Warriors slightly change their contract offer to Kuminga, it is believed that Kuminga will ultimately blink first and accept Golden State's offer, something that could've been done weeks ago to avoid all the unnecessary drama," Brett Siegel of Clutchpoints reported.
Even if the Golden State Warriors decide to keep Jonathan Kuminga on their roster next season, the situation could get very ugly. Last season was the moment for the team to keep him on the starting lineup and turn him into a potential All-Star. Instead, all he did was watch the most crucial moments of the season on the bench.
If the Warriors keep Kuminga, then they can't play games and have to give him legitimate playing time to develop as a player. However, being interested in a player like Malcolm Brogdon insinuates that they're ready to move on.