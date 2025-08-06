The Golden State Warriors' Big Jonathan Kuminga Problem
The Golden State Warriors are caught in a staring contest with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors would like to keep Kuminga before he leaves for nothing, but Kuminga has had issues with Steve Kerr and his rotations and would like to play elsewhere. But the Warriors hold most of the leverage.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has revealed that this seems to be headed toward Kuminga likely accepting a contract extension at some point.
"Whether or not the Warriors slightly change their contract offer to Kuminga, it is believed that Kuminga will ultimately blink first and accept Golden State's offer, something that could've been done weeks ago to avoid all the unnecessary drama."
Accepting the qualifying offer is always an option, something that could be happening for restricted free agents like Cam Thomas, but Siegel believes that's unlikely at this point.
"It just makes zero sense from anyone's perspective for Kuminga to take this one-year deal and try to increase his value in a tough situation, which is why all roads still lead to a reunion between Kuminga and the Warriors. This has been the likeliest scenario since before free agency began, as his market was dry to begin with."
The last reported offer from the Warriors to Kuminga was two years, $45 million. It's not quite to the $30 million average annual value that Kuminga was searching for, but it's a good middle ground. They could even add a trade kicker in the contract that could give the 22-year-old more money in the event he's moved.
It would also give Kuminga the chance to prove he's worthy of a bigger, more lucrative contract and to test the market again in just two years. If he has the seasons that he thinks he's capable of, he should be able to get a contract worth more than $100 million.
Why are the Warriors Playing Hardball with Jonathan Kuminga?
Despite Kuminga expressing desires of playing elsewhere, the Warriors don't seem interested in letting that happen, but why?
Siegel reported that "the Warriors made it clear before the offseason began that they would not let Kuminga walk for nothing, and they will fully utilize leverage with him being a restricted free agent. That is what has occurred, as the Dubs won't be talked into a sign-and-trade scenario they do not like, and they still have plans to utilize him during the 2025-26 season."
It's been difficult for Steve Kerr to balance winning while developing players like Jonathan Kuminga. Moses Moody was able to crack into the rotation last season, but Kuminga's playing time was yanked around. Granted, his ankle injury didn't help matters, but it was tough for him to get in a rhythm.
Kuminga showed some quality play in the playoffs once Stephen Curry was out with his hamstring injury, averaging 20.8 PPG in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he'll have to show better consistency moving forward.
