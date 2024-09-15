Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign Elite College Playmaker
Former Saint Louis Billikens standout Yuri Collins spent last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State Warriors G League affiliate). Averaging 4.9 assists in just 24.7 minutes per game (8.3 per 36 minutes), Collins showed off some of his elite playmaking ability that made him such a high-level point guard in college.
Averaging 7.6 assists per game in four seasons at Saint Louis, Collins averaged a career-high 10.1 in his senior year. Leading the Atlantic 10 Conference in assists each season from 2021-2023, Collins was an elite floor general for Saint Louis.
Now in the Warriors organization, Collins has reportedly signed a training camp deal with the big club.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: “The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Yuri Collins to a training camp deal, a league source told @spotrac.”
The Warriors have had some success in recent years with players like Collins who were already in the organization but had little to no previous NBA experience. A recent example is Gui Santos who had spent most of his professional career in the G League before playing some key rotation minutes at times for Steve Kerr last season.
While a path to Golden State’s standard roster is hard to see for Collins, perhaps he can turn some heads in training camp with elite his passing ability.
