Golden State Warriors Reportedly Sign New Player

The Warriors have reportedly signed a new player after the NBA Draft

The 2024 NBA Draft has concluded, and teams are now signing undrafted free agents to training camp and two-way deals in order to get a look at different players. It was announced shortly after the draft by The Athletic's Shams Charania that the Golden State Warriors had signed Virginia guard Reece Beekman to a two-way deal.

Beekman played four seasons at Virginia, averaging 9.5 and 5.0 APG. While these numbers do not jump off the page, Beekman took a big leap in his final collegiate season, averaging 14.3 PPG and 6.2 APG. Golden State is taking a chance on Beekman's leap being who he truly is now as a player, which can certainly happen late in college careers.

Two-way deals are low-risk signings, but they can still be very valuable. The NBA allows teams to fill three two-way slots, and Golden State will reportedly be using one on Beekman. While Beekman will likely not see many NBA minutes, there are almost always opportunities throughout the course of an NBA season for two-way players to spend time with the big club.

For Golden State, their Santa Cruz Warriors G League affiliate does not play too far from where their NBA home games are played, which allows them to easily move two-way players up and down as need throughout the season.

