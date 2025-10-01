Golden State Warriors Unite Steph Curry With Brother Seth
The Golden State Warriors have been quiet all offseason, until the last few days. With only nine of their 15 roster spots filled out by mid-September, fans were getting impatient for the team to make some moves, despite rumors linking them to several players. Now, the roster is taking shape.
Over the last few days, Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II had their commitments announced to head to the Golden State Warriors. Then, a day before the qualifying offer deadline, Jonathan Kuminga agreed to terms on a two-year, $48.5 million contract to return to the Warriors. Now, the 15th roster spot has been filled with a familiar face.
Golden State will use its 15th standard roster spot on sharpshooting guard and brother of Stephen Curry, Seth Curry, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. An NBA journeyman, Seth spent this past season with the Charlotte Hornets, leading the league in three-point percentage at 45.6%. While not the same volume of shooter as his brother, he's still one of the league's best outside shooters.
Returning Kuminga definitely sures things up in terms of forward depth, while Seth joins a crowded guard room featuring Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Buddy Hield. However, if he remains a consistent shooter from beyond the arc, Golden State will find a way to get him on the court.
While it doesn't happen often, the Currys won't be the first pair of brothers to play alongside each other in the NBA. Examples include the Lopez brothers, the Morris twins, and the Antetokounmpo brothers. Now, the Currys will get the opportunity to play with one another towards the tail end of their careers.
Seth Curry's Career To This Point
Looking at Seth's career prior to Charlotte, he got his first real chance with the Sacramento Kings after playing four games with three different franchises. In Sacramento, he'd play in 44 games, shooting 45% from three and making nine starts.
He'd improve upon that with the Dallas Mavericks, breaking out into a true rotation player. He'd start 42 of his 70 appearances, averaging 12.8 points and shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. An injury would hold him out from the 2017-18 season, but he'd go on to have successful stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
Seth will now join the team for training camp on Wednesday, as the team prepares for their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 5th.