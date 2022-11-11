Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday evening in a battle of two hopeful contenders. Looking to defend their title, the Warriors have gotten off to a slow start so far. For the Cavs, their trade for Donovan Mitchell continues to look fantastic, as they hope to break into the tier of Eastern Conference contenders.

These two teams used to be a formality in the NBA Finals, and while both look very different from the last time they faced off on that stage, their aspirations are once again the same. For this early-season matchup, both sides will be relatively healthy.

For the Warriors, their injury report looks the way it has for a while now, with only Andre Iguodala and Donte DiVincenzo being listed as out. For Cleveland, they will be without only Ricky Rubio, Dylan Windler, and their two G-League players Mamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley.

This should be a fun matchup, as Steph Curry and Donovan Mitchell are each playing some of the best basketball in the NBA right now. Both averaging over 30 PPG on incredible efficiency, the shot making should be off the charts in this game.

With both teams expected to have most of their regular rotation healthy, there is definitely another level of excitement surrounding this matchup. While it is still early, these games are always fun to watch.

