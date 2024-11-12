Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Inside The Warriors

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles as Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) runs upcourt during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are heading home after a five-game road trip where the Warriors were able to go 4-1, and awaiting them upon that return is the Dallas Mavericks. All eyes will be on this one as it's the first game between Steph Curry and his former Splash Brother, Klay Thompson. Today will be the first matchup of the season series between these two teams.

The Warriors are coming into tonight's game with a light injury report containing one player on the list, Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is listed as probable due to a lower back strain. Steph Curry and Draymond Green are both listed as available.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, have five players listed on their injury report: Luka Doncic, Dante Exum, Jazian Gortman, Dereck Lively II, and P.J. Washington. Luka Doncic is listed as probable, but he is dealing with a left groin strain, Dante Exum is listed as out with a right wrist injury, Jazian Gortman is out due to his two-way G League contract, Dereck Lively II is listed as questionable with a right shoulder strain, and P.J. Washington is listed as doubtful due to a right knee sprain.

While Steph Curry and Luka Doncic battles will always be one of the most fun matchups in the NBA, all eyes will be on Klay Thompson's return to the Bay Area.

The Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.

