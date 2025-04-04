Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors have just wrapped up their six-game road trip, going 4-2 with their biggest win coming against the Los Angeles Lakers just last night. Putting the Warriors just one game behind the Lakers in the standings.
Friday night, the Warriors return home to the Chase Center, hosting Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets. This will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Warriors are currently trailing in the season series 0-2. The Nuggets will hold the tiebreaker, regardless of Friday's outcome.
The Warriors are entering the game with three players listed on the injury report: Jimmy Butler III, Steph Curry, and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is QUESTIONABLE with a left pelvic contusion.
Jimmy Butler III is QUESTIONABLE with a left forearm strain.
Gary Payton II is questionable with a partial tear of his left thumb ligament.
The Nuggets are entering the game with seven players listed on the injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, DaRon Holmes II, Julian Strawther, and Peyton Watson.
Nikola Jokic is listed as PROBABLE as he deals with a left ankle impingement.
Jamal Murray is listed as QUESTIONABLE as he deals with right hamstring inflammation.
Aaron Gordon is listed as PROBABLE with right calf injury management.
Christian Braun is probable with a left foot strain, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, Julian Strawther is questionable with a left knee sprain, and Peyton Watson is questionable with right knee inflammation.
The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
