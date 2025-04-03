Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are on the last stop of their six-game road trip in what will be an important game for playoff positioning and a marquee matchup. The Warriors are in California as they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Thursday night's game will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Warriors currently trail the Lakers in the season series 0-3, with their most recent game in February ending in a final score of 120-112.
Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 37 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 37/ 30/100 shooting splits. Despite Steph's performance, the Warriors trailed from the first quarter until the end of the game, never gaining control of the match.
The Warriors are coming into the game with a clean injury report containing two players: Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as AVAILABLE.
Jonathan Kuminga is questionable with a right pelvic contusion, and Gary Payton II is out with a partial tear of his left thumb ligament.
The Lakers also have two players listed on their injury report: LeBron James and Maxi Kleber.
LeBron James is listed as PROBABLE with a left groin strain.
Maxi Kleber is out due to surgery recovery of his right foot.
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
