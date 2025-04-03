Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

One major name is listed on the Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are on the last stop of their six-game road trip in what will be an important game for playoff positioning and a marquee matchup. The Warriors are in California as they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thursday night's game will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Warriors currently trail the Lakers in the season series 0-3, with their most recent game in February ending in a final score of 120-112.

Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 37 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block on 37/ 30/100 shooting splits. Despite Steph's performance, the Warriors trailed from the first quarter until the end of the game, never gaining control of the match.

The Warriors are coming into the game with a clean injury report containing two players: Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II.

Steph Curry is listed as AVAILABLE.

Jonathan Kuminga is questionable with a right pelvic contusion, and Gary Payton II is out with a partial tear of his left thumb ligament.

The Lakers also have two players listed on their injury report: LeBron James and Maxi Kleber.

LeBron James is listed as PROBABLE with a left groin strain.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Maxi Kleber is out due to surgery recovery of his right foot.

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Sends Brutally Honest Message to Grizzlies Star

NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Historic Performance in Warriors-Grizzlies

Steve Kerr's Jonathan Kuminga Injury Announcement for Lakers Game

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News