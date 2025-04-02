Steve Kerr's Jonathan Kuminga Injury Announcement for Lakers Game
The Golden State Warriors had arguably their biggest win of the season on Tuesday night as they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies to become the 5th seed in the Western Conference.
Considering how low in the standings the Warriors were before the Jimmy Butler trade, it's a feat that still feels somewhat impossible. Yet, here they are.
Despite the Warriors playing their best basketball of the season recently, they're missing one key member of the lineup - Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga suffered a fall against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night that would see him be ruled out with a pelvic contusion. He did not play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, either.
Fortunately for Warriors fans, it looks like Kuminga's return may be very near in the future. According to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, he'll be available to play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
Via @BySamGordon: "Speaking pregame, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said he thinks Jonathan Kuminga — out tonight with a pelvic contusion — will be available to play Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers, but “day-to-day.”
As big as Tuesday night's game against the Grizzlies was for the Warriors, Thursday night's game against the Lakers will also be massive. LA is only two games ahead of the Warriors for the fourth seed, and defeating them could give them a legitimate chance of having home court in the NBA playoffs.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
