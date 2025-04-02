Draymond Green Sends Brutally Honest Message to Grizzlies Star
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies matched up on Tuesday, a contest that both teams needed a win for their Western Conference standings position. With the Grizzlies still trying to adjust with interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo and the Warriors looking to improve their winning streak to three games, the Tuesday night showdown lived up to the hype.
In a game that was neck and neck until the final minutes, the Warriors pulled away at the end and secured the 134-125 victory over the Grizzlies. Backed by a 52-point outing by Warriors star Steph Curry, the Grizzlies didn't have enough to beat out the legendary performance. However, Warriors star Draymond Green spoke out after the game about Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr.'s performance.
"I'm disappointed in Jaren [Jackson Jr.]...He’s too good to still be getting in foul trouble," Green said in regards to Jackson Jr. fouling out late. "A couple of those fouls he picked up, he can stay away from those. It’s time for him to take that next step in that department...I'm a Jaren fan. I'm always rooting for him.”
Jackson Jr. fouled out with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter, which led to two Jimmy Butler made free throws to push the game to 125-122 in favor of the Warriors. He was also on the bench for several minutes during the fourth quarter when the game was close, as Green emphasized just how important Jackson is to his team and he can't be getting in foul trouble in big games.
Golden State concludes the regular season series with a 3-1 victory. Unless a playoff matchup brings the two teams together again, Green can root for his fellow Michigan State Spartan Jackson Jr. without going head-to-head.
