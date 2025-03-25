Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors look to continue their road trip after a disappointing start in Atlanta against the Hawks. Tuesday night's game should be an emotional one, with Jimmy Butler returning to Miami to face off against the Heat for the first time ever.
Tuesday night's game will be the second meeting between the two teams this season but the first time Butler will go up against his former teammates. The Warriors fell short 114-98 in their last meeting due to a poor scoring fourth quarter that saw them go scoreless for nearly four minutes of the quarter while the Heat dropped 30 in the quarter.
The Warriors are coming into the game with a fairly clean report containing two players: Steph Curry and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as QUESTIONABLE with a left pelvic contusion.
Gary Payton II is available with a bilateral nasal bone fracture and will require the use of a face mask.
The Heat have eight players listed on their report: Bam Adebayo, Tyler Hero, Josh Christopher, Keshad Johnson, Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson, Dru Smith, and Isaiah Stevens.
Bam Adebayo is AVAILABLE with a left knee sprain.
Tyler Herro is AVAILABLE with a left hip contusion.
Josh Christopher is out due to his two-way contract, Keshad Johnson is out on G League assignment, Nikola Jovic is out with a broken right hand, Duncan Robinson is questionable with lower back pain, Dru Smith is out with left Achilles surgery, and Isaiah Stevens is out due to his two-way contract.
The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
