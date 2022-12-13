Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Revealed

Fresh off of having an NBA Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors have another potential NBA Finals match against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. The only problem is that both teams may be missing some key players.

The Golden State Warriors will be missing Andrew Wiggins with a right adductor sprain and Andre Iguodala with left hip injury management. Draymond Green was recently listed as probable with a left ankle sprain.

The Milwaukee Bucks will continue to miss Joe Ingles with an ACL tear. Additionally, Jrue Holiday is questionable with a non-covid illness, and Khris Middleton is probable with a left ankle sprain.

There's a chance this matchup becomes mainly Giannis Antetokounmpo vs Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Milwaukee is fresh off of an incredibly stunning loss against Houston Rockets that snapped their four-game winning streak. The Warriors on the other hand just defeated the Boston Celtics in a game that snapped their two-game losing streak.

While the Golden State Warriors still haven't returned to that championship form that everyone is expecting, beating the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in back-to-back games will certainly make a statement. It'll let everyone know that even if the Warriors aren't the first seed in the Western Conference, they're clearly capable of rising up to the occasion. The two teams tip off at 7:30 ET on Tuesday night.

