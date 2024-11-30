Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report Revealed
After losing three straight games, the Golden State Warriors are looking to bounce back against their Pacific Division rival Phoenix Suns tonight. There are a combined eight players listed on the injury report, with All-Stars being listed on both sides.
The Warriors have six players listed on their injury report: Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, De'Anthony Melton, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, and Gui Santos.
Steph Curry is questionable with bilateral knee pain and patellofemoral pain, Jonathan Kuminga is probable with an illness, De'Anthony Melton is out with a left ACL sprain, Andrew Wiggins is questionable with right ankle impingement, Gary Payton II is probable with right adductor tightness, and Gui Santos is out with a G League assignment. Draymond Green is listed as available against the Suns.
The Phoenix Suns have three players listed on their injury report: Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic, and Collin Gillespie. Bradley Beal has been downgraded from probable to questionable with left calf injury management, Jusuf Nurkic is with a right quadriceps contusion, and Collin Gillespie is out with a right ankle fracture. Both Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are listed as available against the Golden State Warriors.
Tonight will be the first time these two teams face off. Last season, the Suns defeated the Warriors 3-1 in the regular season series.
The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns face off at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'