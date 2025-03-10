Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are looking to push their winning streak to five as they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.
Monday's game will be only the second of three meetings between these two teams this regular season. The Warriors were victors in their last meeting on October 23, ending the game with a final score of 140-104.
The game started out in favor of the Trail Blazers in the first quarter but by the end of the quarter, the Warriors were able to tie the game. Midway through the second quarter the Warriors broke the game wide open and grew their lead from then on out.
Buddy Hield had a strong showing with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist on 67/71/100 shooting splits.
The Warriors are heading into the game with three players listed on their injury report: Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Gary Payton II.
Jonathan Kuminga remains OUT with a right ankle sprain.
Brandin Podziemski is out with a bilateral lower back strain, and Gary Payton II is available but is dealing with a bilateral nasal bone fracture and will require the use of a mask.
The Trail Blazers have have five players listed on their injury report: Deni Avdija, Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams III.
Deni Avdija is questionable with a left quad contusion, Deandre Ayton is out with a left calf strain, Jerami Grant is doubtful with right knee tendinitis, Matisse Thybulle is out with a right ankle sprain, and Robert Williams III is out with a left knee sprain.
The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers will face off Monday at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball