Golden State Warriors Want to Unite Steph Curry With Brother: Report
The Golden State Warriors have one of the biggest superstars in NBA history on their team with two-time MVP Steph Curry, and the franchise has been able to keep him for his entire 16-year career.
Through the Warriors' golden years, winning four championships around Curry, they rarely had to worry about keeping the superstar point guard happy because he already had everything he could ask for around him. Now, however, the Warriors' success is slowing down, and if they want to keep Curry satisfied, they might be able to unite him with his brother.
Seth Curry, 34, has always lived in his brother's shadow, but the 11-year NBA veteran has had a successful career in his own right. Last season with the Charlotte Hornets, Seth averaged 6.5 points per game while leading the NBA in three-point percentage with a 45.6% clip.
Now, the Warriors could look to pair the Currys together to create the literal "splash brothers." ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that the Warriors and Seth Curry have mutual interest.
"[The Warriors] want some extra shooting. Another name I'm hearing with mutual interest: Seth Curry, actually, as a potential bench shooting option with a family tie," Slater said on ESPN's NBA Today.
It would be very interesting for the Warriors to sign Seth Curry to team up with Steph, and it would be far more than a move to simply keep the superstar happy. Seth Curry is undoubtedly one of the best shooters in the NBA, and pairing him with his brother would be an incredible sharpshooting duo.