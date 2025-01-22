How Latest Phoenix Suns Trade Affects Golden State Warriors
The NBA Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away, but the Phoenix Suns have already started prepping for something big.
It was revealed by Shams Charania of ESPN, that the Phoenix Suns are trading their 2031 first-rounder to the Utah Jazz for three first-round picks. With several big names potentially looming, and the Suns reportedly putting Bradley Beal on the market, this move is a prelude to something more.
The Suns are acquiring the least favorable firsts in 2025 of Cleveland, Minnesota, 2027 of Cleveland, Minnesota, Utah, and 2029 of Cleveland, Minnesota, Utah, sources said to Charania.
Considering how dramatically the value for players has shifted around the league with the mid-season trades of Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith, it now puts the Golden State Warriors of having legitimate contenders in terms of resources.
It's been widely reported that the Golden State Warriors are interested in acquiring frontcourt help, whether it's Nikola Vucevic or Jonas Valanciunas. With the Suns' recent benching of Jusuf Nurkic, it shouldn't be a surprise if the two teams are looking for the same frontcourt stars. Not only that, but it also puts Phoenix in a better position to trade for frontcourt help or for Jimmy Butler.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, one of Butler's preferred teams to get traded to is the Phoenix Suns.
"The trade gives the Suns the ability to triple their allotted first-round draft capital as the franchise pursues upgrades to the roster -- such as Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler," Charania said. "Butler, who requested a trade from the Heat earlier this month, has the Suns among his preferred trade destinations, sources said."
The NBA Trade Deadline is going to be an arms race, and the Phoenix Suns are already loading up to make a move. Hopefully, the Warriors will have an equal or better offer for the help that they also desperately need.
