Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins' Final Status vs. Orlando Magic

Making his first appearance in the last 15 games, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has been upgraded to available for Saturday night's game vs. the Orlando Magic. Wiggins had been initially sidelined with an adductor injury, but upon his clearance to return, he was hit with an illness that delayed the process.

Now ready to reenter the lineup, Wiggins is rejoining a Warriors group that has hit their stride over the last two weeks. Winning five of their last six games, with the only loss coming on a buzzer-beating three, Golden State has begun turning things around from their disappointing start to the season.

This turnaround has surprisingly come without both Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, but Wiggins is now back. Curry should not be far behind, as he recently took part in contact five on five work, which is a great sign.

The Warriors jumped to 6th in the Western Conference without even playing on Friday night, and will look to climb even further now that they are getting healthy. Wiggins was off to a great start to the season before getting hurt, and will look to keep that going in his return.

The Warriors have their sights set on another title this year, and with the Western Conference looking very mediocre, they should feel good about their chances.

