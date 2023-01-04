Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins' Status vs. Detroit Pistons

The Golden State Warriors are playing their best basketball of the season, and it has come without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Curry is still sidelined with his shoulder injury, while Wiggins is dealing with an illness that came on around the same time he was cleared to return from his adductor injury.

While the Warriors are undoubtedly pleased by how their last five games have gone, they are also eager to get reinforcements. Players like Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have stepped up in a major way, but if those two can keep their rhythm going once Curry and Wiggins get back, Golden State should be right back in the mix.

The Warriors are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, and they will once again be without Wiggins. Curry is out as well, which is to be expected, but there was certainly hope that Wiggins would be back by now.

Golden State wanted Wiggins to get multiple practices in before returning to game action, so it seems as if his illness has not allowed that to happen. There was an expectation that Wiggins could have been targeting a return against the Hawks, due to some comments by Kerr that indicated that possibility, but he missed the Atlanta game and is set to miss the Detroit game as well.

Hopefully Wiggins can get well soon and rejoin his teammates that have strung together five-straight wins.

