Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

Garrett Ellwood | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

The Nuggets have provided a status update for Nikola Jokic ahead of their game vs. the Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are set to face off with the Denver Nuggets on Friday night in a rematch of last year's opening round of the Western Conference playoffs. The game is expected to feature two of the game's best players, in Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic. While the top talent should be available for both sides in this game, there are some injuries to report for each team.

For the Nuggets, they will be without Collin Gillespie, who will miss extended time with a leg fracture. No other players are confirmed to be out for Denver in this game, but their two best players are listed on the injury report. Back-to-back league MVP Nikola Jokic is probable to play with a right finger sprain, and point guard Jamal Murray is questionable as the team continues to closely manage his left knee.

Coming off an ACL injury, Murray played just 26 minutes in the season opener for Denver, and will likely be evaluated on a game by game basis to start the year. An official update on his status for this game should be available shortly before game time.

For the Warriors, their injury report looks the same, as the only two names are Andre Iguodala and Patrick Baldwin Jr., both of which are out for this game. Iguodala is managing his left hip injury, while Baldwin Jr. is dealing with a right thumb sprain.

The Warriors and Nuggets are set tip tip-off at 7:00 PM PST on ESPN.

