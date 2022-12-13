Injury Report: Draymond Green Receives Status Change vs. Bucks

On the latest update of their injury report, the Golden State Warriors have downgraded Draymond Green from available to probable for Tuesday's marquee matchup vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. While this is not a major status change for Green, it is something to look out for, because The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported that Green had been icing his ankle after the Celtics game.

The Warriors are listing it as an ankle sprain for Green, but with his status only moving to probable, as opposed to questionable or doubtful, it seems likely that Green will still play vs. Milwaukee.

Having been mediocre to start the season, Golden State was tested by the schedule during the two-game stretch, facing the Boston Celtics on Saturday and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. The two teams are one and two in the Eastern Conference, and have been playing better than anybody else in the league. Having already taken down Boston, the Warriors would love to have Draymond Green available to help make it a sweep of the Eastern Conference powerhouses.

Even with some of his regression on offense, Green continues to be integral to what the Warriors do on both ends, and projects to have a big role in this upcoming game, if available. The Warriors are trying to generate some positive momentum, and a win over the Bucks would go a long way towards doing that.

