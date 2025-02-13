Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets
The Golden State Warriors are visiting the Houston Rockets for their last game before the All-Star break.
Thursday night's game will mark the fourth meeting between the two teams this season. Currently, the Warriors hold the advantage in the series 2-1. The most recent game went down to the wire ending 91-90 in favor of the Rockets. Jalen Green hit a pair of clutch free throws with less than five seconds left in the game and secured the win for the Rockets.
The Warriors will be looking to bounce back from their loss Wednesday night to the Dallas Mavericks and push their record above .500.
The Warriors have only one player on their injury report, and that is Jonathan Kuminga.
Jonathan Kuminga is out with a right ankle sprain. The Warriors recently provided an update on him, revealing that he's expected to be incorporated into team practices after the All-Star break.
The Rockets have five players listed on their injury report: Tari Eason, Fred VanVleet, Jack McVeigh, Jabari Smith Jr., and Cody Zeller.
Tari Eason is out with left lower leg injury management, Fred VanVleet is out with a right ankle sprain, Jack McVeigh is out with a G League two-way, Jabari Smith Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain, and Cody Zeller is out due to not being with the team.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will face off Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
