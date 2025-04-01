Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors are heading to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Tuesday night. This will be the second to last stop on their six-game road trip.
Tuesday's game will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams. The Warriors currently have a 2-1 lead in the season series. Winning the series would give the Warriors the tie breaker in the end of the season, which could be very important with how close the seedings are in the Western Conference.
Golden State held the lead for most of their prior game behind 24 points from Andrew Wiggins in the absence of Steph Curry.
The Warriors are coming into the game with a fairly clean injury report containing two players: Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is llisted as AVAILABLE
Jonathan Kuminga is questionable with a right pelvic contusion.
Gary Payton II is out with a partial tear of his left thumb ligament.
The Grizzlies have three players listed on their injury report: John Konchar, Brandon Clarke, and Zyon Pullin.
John Konchar is questionable due to an illness, Brandon Clarke is out due to a right knee PCL sprain, and Zyon Pullin is out due to right patellar tendon surgery. Ja Morant is listed as available.
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Ex-Warriors Champion Makes Brutally Honest Kevin Durant Statement
Jimmy Butler's Honest Statement on Warriors, Heat Trade
NBA Fans React To Steph Curry Injury News Before Warriors-Heat