Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns

One major name is listed on the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) defends against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are heading to Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns.

Tuesday night's game will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Warriors are currently trailing in the season series 1-2 and will be looking to not only split the series but also get back on track after their recent loss to the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors and the Suns had several lead changes in their last meeting, but Golden State fell behind in the second quarter and was never able to recover their lost ground for the rest of the game. This was partly caused by the poor shooting night the team had, shooting under 38% from the field and 68% from the free throw line.

The Warriors are entering the game with a clean injury report containing only one player: Gary Payton II.

Gary Payton II is listed as available but is suffering with a bilateral nasal bone fracture and will require the use of a facemask.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before the start of the game against the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Steph Curry is AVAILABLE.

The Suns are entering the game with two players listed on their report: Kevin Durant and Nick Richards.

Kevin Durant is OUT due to a left ankle sprain.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Nick Richards is probable with right elbow soreness.

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.

