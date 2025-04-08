Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns
The Golden State Warriors are heading to Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns.
Tuesday night's game will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Warriors are currently trailing in the season series 1-2 and will be looking to not only split the series but also get back on track after their recent loss to the Houston Rockets.
The Warriors and the Suns had several lead changes in their last meeting, but Golden State fell behind in the second quarter and was never able to recover their lost ground for the rest of the game. This was partly caused by the poor shooting night the team had, shooting under 38% from the field and 68% from the free throw line.
The Warriors are entering the game with a clean injury report containing only one player: Gary Payton II.
Gary Payton II is listed as available but is suffering with a bilateral nasal bone fracture and will require the use of a facemask.
Steph Curry is AVAILABLE.
The Suns are entering the game with two players listed on their report: Kevin Durant and Nick Richards.
Kevin Durant is OUT due to a left ankle sprain.
Nick Richards is probable with right elbow soreness.
The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
