Injury Report: James Wiseman, Gary Payton II Out vs. Celtics, Andrew Wiggins Questionable

The Golden State Warriors are starting to hit their stride again after an uncharacteristic stretch of games. Having just reinstated Draymond Green from injury, Golden State is hoping to generate some momentum entering the playoffs. While they'll have their big-three on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics, they aren't quite fully loaded yet.

The team announced on Tuesday that James Wiseman and Gary Payton II would remain out for this game against the Celtics, while Andrew Wiggins is being listed as questionable. Wiggins missed the previous game with an illness, and while he is reportedly feeling better, the team is leaving his status up in the air.

With just 13 games remaining in the regular season, the Warriors trail the Memphis Grizzlies by a half-game for the Western Conference's 2-seed. After their win on Monday, Draymond Green said, "Obviously the 2-seed would be great, but we're not chasing it. We're gonna make sure we do everything we can to stay healthy coming down the stretch. Not gonna make any bone-head decisions trying to chase the 2-seed. Whether we're the 2-seed or the 3-seed, we're gonna win a championship. So it don't really matter." When asked if he's calling a championship, Draymond said, "Ya, I called it months ago."

While Draymond says the Warriors aren't concerned with getting a top-2 seed, finishing 2nd rather than 3rd is the likely difference between facing Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic in the first round, as oppose to facing whatever team makes it out of the play-in tournament as the 7th-seed. Needless to say, that projects to be a drastic advantage for the 2-seed.

For now, the Warriors are focused on building cohesiveness and momentum entering the playoffs, and the seeding will take care of itself.

