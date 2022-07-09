Skip to main content
Injury Report: James Wiseman Playing vs. Spurs

Jeff Chiu | Credit: AP

After missing the entire 2021-22 campaign, and most of the 2020-21 season, former 2nd-overall pick James Wiseman is set to play against the San Antonio Spurs in Sunday's Summer League contest. The young center has been progressing well in his rehab, recently participating in full 5-on-5 action. The news of Wiseman's return was reported by Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

When asked about getting back on the floor following a recent practice session, Wiseman said, "It feels great. This whole year and a half, I learned a lot about myself as a person. I went through a lot of trials and tribulations, but I'm here now. We practicing, and today felt great. I felt good out there with all the guys, and just everything about it, I'm speechless. I feel good just playing again."

Now set to participate in game action for the first time in over a year, Wiseman will have an opportunity to show why many are still optimistic about what he can contribute to the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Having re-signed Kevon Looney, Golden State will have a backup center opening available for Wiseman if he can remain healthy. These Summer League contests project to be important for both his confidence and rhythm, two things that can only come with high-level reps.

The Warriors are scheduled to play the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening at 4:30 PST. 

