Injury Report: Key Warriors Player Ruled OUT vs. Memphis Grizzlies

After being unexpectedly downgraded to questionable for Wednesday night's game vs. the Memphis Grizzles, Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has now been officially ruled out with a non-covid illness. Wiggins had just recently returned from an illness, but it is unclear if this latest issue is related to what he had already been dealing with.

The Warriors have not been able to stay heathy over the last several weeks, with their injury report often containing key players on a nightly basis. What looked to be almost a fully-loaded Warriors vs. Grizzles matchup tonight will now be without one key player.

The good news for fans, is that both Steph Curry and Ja Morant are available for this game. The two star point guards have had some great battles, but injuries have also limited their time on the floor as opponents, so it will be great to see them battle it out on ESPN.

This is rivalry week for the NBA, with several new and old rivalries across the league being featured on national television. While there is some debate as to how legitimate this Warriors vs. Grizzlies rivalry is, there is some animosity between the two sides that seems to find it's way onto the court every time they play. While Wiggins being out certainly changes the dynamic of this game, both the Warriors and Grizzlies will be locked in looking for a victory.

