Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors have both released their injury reports for opening night, and there are multiple status updates on each side.

For the Lakers, they will be without Troy Brown Jr. who is dealing with low back soreness, Thomas Bryant who has a left thumb sprain, and Dennis Schroder who recently underwent a procedure on his right UCL.

Along with these players who are out, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook are each probable to play.

For the Warriors, Andre Iguodala will start the season inactive with left hip injury management, and Patrick Baldwin Jr. will begin the year questionable with a right thumb sprain. Aside from those two names, the Warriors expect to have their full group ready to go for ring night against the Lakers.

Steve Kerr told the media on Monday that the Warriors will not have their top talent for more than 30 minutes per contest to start the season. With their pre-season trip to Japan being followed by Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole, the Warriors had an unusual set of circumstances leading up to opening night, leaving their conditioning a step behind. Because of this, the team will be cautious and make sure their veterans are ramped up properly.

This should be an exciting opening night matchup between two teams with high hopes for this season. The Warriors are looking to defend their title, and the Lakers are looking to bounce back from a disastrous season last year. It all starts on Tuesday night in Golden State.

