Injury Update: Key Players Ruled OUT For Warriors vs. Pacers

After a blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Golden State Warriors are heading to Indiana with at least two key players on the bench. Still dealing with a right adductor strain, versatile wing Andrew Wiggins will remain out for this game. With it being the second night of a back to back, Klay Thompson will have a scheduled rest day, joining Wiggins on the bench.

The Warriors are currently listing Steph Curry as questionable, meaning he could be in or out. Without him, it is hard to see the Warriors having much of a chance, but this is the same Pacers team that just lost to a Brooklyn Nets group that was without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and others.

The Warriors have been the worst road team in the Western Conference this season, and would love to start collecting some wins away from Chase Center. Already down two key players, and Curry potentially joining that group, the team is in danger of falling back under .500 on the season.

Golden State's mediocre record is almost entirely due to their struggles on the road, as they have been dominant at home. This is something they will have to figure out sooner rather than later, especially if they want to secure home court advantage in the playoffs. There is time to turn things around, but the Warriors would like to see that happen soon.

