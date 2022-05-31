Injury Update: Three Injured Warriors Participate Fully in Practice

As Steve Kerr promised, additional updates on Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala would become available each day until the NBA Finals. The latest update is not unlike the previous, but it is another step in the right direction. According to coach Kerr, Payton, Porter, and Iguodala each were full participants in Tuesday's practice.

Kerr added that it was a lighter practice than normal on Tuesday, but with Wednesday's practice scheduled to be full-contact, the team will have an even better update on those three players following that practice session.

Steve Kerr addressed the media on Monday, and when asked about his three injured players, he said that "None of them scrimmaged, but they all took part in practice. So they're all progressing and doing pretty well, and we'll have an update again tomorrow and the next day. We'll just see where it all goes."

This latest update is similar to the one given on Monday, but it looks as if Wednesday's update will be the real indicator of who will be available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Should things go well on Wednesday, it is beginning to look as if the Warriors may be getting healthy at the right time. With the exception of James Wiseman, this could become the first time all postseason that the team's entire roster has been healthy and available to play.

