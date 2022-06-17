Skip to main content
Ja Morant Calls Steph Curry 'Top-5 All-Time'

Steph is climbing up the all-time ranks

Noah Graham | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Ja Morant and Steph Curry have already had some good battles in Ja's young career. While Morant unfortunately suffered an injury that kept him out of the last few Western Conference Semi-Finals games between Steph and the Warriors, the young star has solidified himself as one of the league's future pillars.

While there was some pettiness between the two teams during that Conference Semi-Finals matchup, mutual respect remains on both sides. After the Warriors defeated the Grizzlies in Game 6, Steph said, "I have a lot of respect for every single guy on that team, in terms of how they're built as a group, the individual talent, they have a lot of energy, a lot of potential in terms of winning at the highest level."

When asked specifically about Ja Morant, Steph said, "He's a problem. I mean his numbers are crazy... he requires all of your attention. Is he in his 3rd year? 4th year? The sky is the limit. Like I said, they're gonna be around for a long time, fighting for Western Conference prowess, so we're gonna enjoy this and keep moving towards our goal, but you gotta understand that they're gonna be around for the long haul."

The respect is mutual, because after Golden State defeated Boston in Game 6, securing another NBA title, Morant sent out a Tweet declaring Steph Curry a top-5 player ever:

Steph has certainly just made the all-time discussions more difficult, because the now four-time champion deserves his place amongst the game's immortals.

