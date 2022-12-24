Ja Morant Doubles Down on Western Conference Shade

In a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was asked which teams this season look like difficult opponents that the Grizzlies will have to go through. With little hesitation, Morant answered with just one team, the Boston Celtics. When asked about the Western Conference, Morant said, "Nah. I'm fine in the West."

Morant was recently asked about these comments, and he doubled down on his Western Conference shade. After reiterating that he stands on what he said, Morant was asked about the Phoenix Suns. He reportedly answered, "They are in the Western Conference, right? I said I was fine in the Western Conference."

With the Golden State Warriors looking shaky so far this season, and now having to deal with an injury to Steph Curry, it is somewhat understandable that they have been overlooked in the Western Conference. That said, they still deserve respect as the defending champions, especially considering they went through the Memphis Grizzlies last season in the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

Ja Morant's confidence is understandable, as the Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in basketball this season, but this group has not advanced far in the playoffs, and that is why many fans and analysts are hesitant to possess the same level of confidence.

It will certainly be interesting to revisit these comments from Morant during the playoffs.

