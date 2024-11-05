Jayson Tatum Gets Honest on Steph Curry Before Celtics-Warriors
The Golden State Warriors took down the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, as superstar Steph Curry earned his first Finals MVP. Since then, the two storied franchises have met four times, splitting the series 2-2.
On Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST, the Warriors and Celtics face off again in a highly-anticipated Finals rematch.
The reigning NBA champion Celtics are 7-1 to start the 2024-25 season, led by superstar forward Jayson Tatum averaging 30.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.
Tatum revealed his excitement for the Celtics-Warriors matchup on Wednesday, as he looks forward to facing Golden State's star duo of Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
"We playing against Steph Curry and somebody that I'm close with and obviously I'm close with Draymond Green. Finals matchup from a few years ago," Tatum told Celtics on CLNS. "We've had a lot of battles over the last couple of years. So sure it'll be fun."
Wednesday's matchup in Boston will be significant, as both squads are looking to hand the opposition just their second loss of the season.
Tatum has dominated in his two home matchups against the Warriors since the 2022 Finals, averaging 30.5 points and 11 rebounds. Curry dominated their series in the Finals but has been searching for a standout game in Boston since.
This brewing cross-conference rivalry is exactly what the NBA has been dreaming of, and Wednesday's matchup in Boston should be nothing short of electric.
