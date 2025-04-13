Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Injury Scare in Warriors-Clippers
Even though the Golden State Warriors went 23-8 after trading for Jimmy Butler, the team is somehow still heading to the NBA's play-in tournament after losing to the LA Clippers on Sunday afternoon.
To make matters worse, Butler had an injury scare late in the game when he took an accidental knee from a drive attempt by Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard. From that moment on, Butler was seen with a significant limp on the court and didn't make a huge impact in the game.
After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the scare, claiming the Butler is okay from the knee to the quad.
Butler addressed the injury himself, reassuring Warriors fans that he'll be okay and ready to go against the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.
"I’ll be all right," Butler said. "Drink some coffee, play some dominoes and I’ll feel better.”
For the Warriors to have any semblance of success in the NBA playoffs, they'll need a healthy Jimmy Butler. He's been the key to the team's turnaround since the trade deadline, and there's a big enough sample size to show how important he is.
Fortunately, the Warriors face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament - a team that's dealing with major injuries themselves. The winner faces off against the Houston Rockets in the NBA playoffs.
