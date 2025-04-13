Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Suffers Injury Scare in Warriors vs Clippers

Liam Willerup

Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Referee Kevin Scott (24), Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) prepare for the opening tip-off of the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors play host to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, a contest where both teams are actively seeking a win to avoid dropping into the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. With Los Angeles entering winners of nine of their last 10 games, it wasn't going to be easy for Golden State.

Regardless of whether the Warriors land a top-six seed or make the play-in, the play of their three veteran leaders is essential for their success. With Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler forming a new duo and Draymond Green making a Defensive Player of the Year case, it seems like health is the only thing stopping them. On Sunday, the scary reality came forth.

In the first quarter between the Warriors and Clippers, forward Green was chasing after a loose ball and collided with Clippers guard Norman Powell. Seen grabbing his head, Green was eventually taken out of the game and to the locker room for further evaluation.

Luckily for the Warriors, Green returned back to the game shortly after his stint in the locker room. A huge sigh of relief, as Golden State's defense is anchored by Green, and losing him right before the playoffs would've put the team in a tough spot.

Green returns to the game for Golden State with them holding an eight-point lead over the Clippers after the end of the first quarter.

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

