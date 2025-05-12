Jimmy Butler Downplays Warriors, Miami Heat Comparison
The Golden State Warriors took what was seen as a risk at the trade deadline this season, striking a deal for disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. After failing to agree to a contract extension with the Heat last summer, Butler's half-season with Miami was full of suspensions and drama that led to some questioning if he was still the same player.
Flash forward to now, the Warriors' season turned around after Butler's arrival, making the NBA playoffs and advancing to the second round. Despite a Game 3 loss, Butler posted his highest-scoring game of the playoffs and looked like his vintage self. When asked if his mindset had changed, Butler made sure to clear the air.
"It hasn't changed," Butler bluntly said. "I know who I am as a player, and I know what's needed of me on any given night...It doesn't matter what part of my career I was in. If it doesn't go towards winning, then it's all a waste...We didn't win tonight, so none of that ever matters."
During his playoff career with the Heat in four appearances, Butler averaged 24.7 points per game in 64 appearances, which included making the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023. Especially with Steph Curry on the sidelines, the Warriors will need more of that Heat version of Butler if they want to avoid a 3-1 deficit going into Game 5.
As for Game 4 on Monday, tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. EST in San Francisco.
